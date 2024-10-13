Speculation on the Jimmy Jacobs departure

Dave Meltzer on Jimmy Jacobs’ AEW departure:

“Nobody had anything bad to say, I was just told that, aside from Tony Khan who goes to every single show, I think Jimmy Jacobs went to more shows while he was there than anyone, because he was there every taping pretty much.

“I got the impression it was his choice, I don’t think he was fired or anything. My impression was very strong that he left and it was travel burnout perhaps.

“It’s nothing big or anything, but he did make it clear that he did not do nearly as much writing of the shows as people think he did. He worked very closely with Tony as far as taking notes, and he would suggest ideas, but he was not as much laying out creative things as other people there.

“There was the idea that he was like the number two guy in creative, and he was technically not in creative, he was an assistant to Tony, but he did suggest ideas in creative, when he would talk to Tony.”

(Wrestling Observer Radio)

