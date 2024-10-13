Raw gets additional Monday Night Football competition this season

WWE Raw is getting some additional competition this football season as the network ABC announced that they will broadcast six additional Monday Night Football games to boost ratings.

The addition of simulcast games on ESPN and ABC spells bad news for Raw since usually simulcast games take a bigger chunk of the WWE audience. Raw will be helped by the fact that it is now two hours and not three, so the third hour will not be there to drag down the overall number.

Raw will only be spared twice this season, with the November 11 and December 2 MNF games the only two dates which ESPN will air the games without the simulcast on ABC.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

