Jon Moxley regains the AEW World title

Oct 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Chaos as Jon Moxley attacked Bryan’s neck for the better part of 20 minutes before choking Bryan out, taking his World Championship and ending his career.

Yuta and Darby run out to stop Mox from putting a bag over Bryan again but Yuta turns on Darby and puts the bag over Bryan’s head himself.

