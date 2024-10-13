Jon Moxley regains the AEW World title

Chaos as Jon Moxley attacked Bryan’s neck for the better part of 20 minutes before choking Bryan out, taking his World Championship and ending his career.

Yuta and Darby run out to stop Mox from putting a bag over Bryan again but Yuta turns on Darby and puts the bag over Bryan’s head himself.

Jon Moxley's 4th reign as #AEW World Champion begins tonight as the reign and career of Bryan Danielson is over. Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@BryanDanielson | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/agp3JLAx0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024

Due to its graphic nature, AEW will not be posting the post-match attack on Bryan Danielson. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024

