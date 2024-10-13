Don Callis calls Bryan Alvarez a stooge

AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita was up at the AEW WrestleDream Media Scrum last night:

– Don Callis takes Nigel McGuinness’ spot

– Don Callis takes over talking for Konosuke and puts over all the managing he did to get to this point.

– He likes the reaction he got from the crowd, he implies he’s not surprised since he’s “The Alpha”.

– Konosuke promises to take it around the world.

– Konosuke says Wrestling is the all-time best sport. Don mentioned before he gave up the Olympics for pro wrestling.

– Don calls Bryan Alvarez a stooge and points it out to Konosuke.

– Don is getting tired of the reporters, Konosuke corrects a reporter saying he already said he wants to take this championship around the world after being asked if he would.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

