Don Callis calls Bryan Alvarez a stooge
AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita was up at the AEW WrestleDream Media Scrum last night:
– Don Callis takes Nigel McGuinness’ spot
– Don Callis takes over talking for Konosuke and puts over all the managing he did to get to this point.
– He likes the reaction he got from the crowd, he implies he’s not surprised since he’s “The Alpha”.
– Konosuke promises to take it around the world.
– Konosuke says Wrestling is the all-time best sport. Don mentioned before he gave up the Olympics for pro wrestling.
– Don calls Bryan Alvarez a stooge and points it out to Konosuke.
– Don is getting tired of the reporters, Konosuke corrects a reporter saying he already said he wants to take this championship around the world after being asked if he would.