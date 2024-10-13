Danielson wanted to put over Moxley to end his run

It was indicated to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Bryan Danielson specifically wanted to lose to Jon Moxley to end that run.

Although many people wondered if his interviews were in character regarding his health status, we’re told that those were all true, and by the time the Moxley match was unfolding, Danielson even had thought he probably shouldn’t have done a couple of those matches leading up to the WrestleDream PPV.

Danielson has legitimately been without a talent contract for a number of months, and we’re told that he does not have any additional contracts. He is effectively a free agent without additional obligations. He’s told many in interviews and backstage that he doesn’t envision going back to WWE at this time.

