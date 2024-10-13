Bischoff questions Meltzer’s involvement with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Questions Dave Meltzer’s Involvement With AEW

Following their multi-year agreement with TBS, TNT, and MAX for Dynamite and Collision and future PPVs, Eric Bischoff once again questioned Dave Meltzer’s involvement with AEW, saying Meltzer continues to make everything up.

“How would Dave know that this deal is going to make AEW profitable? … The only way Dave Meltzer would know that – as a fact, as a journalist, who’s reporting a fact, not a speculation … do you have access to the complete financials? The only way you could possibly make a statement like that with any credibility at all is if you were looking at a [profit and loss statement] … Either Dave has access to those financials — and as a journalist, he won’t share it — or he’s making s*** up.”

Bischoff doubles down and says he thinks Meltzer’s ties to AEW are much closer than everyone thinks.

Source: 83 Weeks

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

