$35,000 per person WrestleMania 41 package offered
OnLocation has started selling WrestleMania 41 VIP packages for those who registered for the early sale and they include the most expensive package ever for a WWE event.
Titled Elite+, the package comes at a whopping $35,000 per person, and includes row two and three on the camera side for WrestleMania, stage walkout experience, ringside photo op, two-day pre-show hospitality with appearance by John Cena, commemorative chair shipped to your location, three-day WWE World ticket with priority pass, exclusive WrestleMania merchandise, and a dedicated VIP entrance.
There are five other packages being offered, all having less perks depending on price range.
The Championship package is $15,500 per person and there’s an Undertaker Suite by the Seat package for $9,000 per person. A Suite by the Seat package is $6,500, a Gold package is $6,250 per person, and the cheapest Silver package is $4,000 per person.
WrestleMania tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25.
