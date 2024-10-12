Seating chart for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

The seating chart for WrestleMania 41 has been published by OnLocation, who are taking care of all the travel packages for the show.

The stage and entrance will be located in the south side of the stadium, in front of sections 120-126 and while these will be partially open, only the top part of these sections will have seats due to the stage.

The rest of the stadium is pretty much fully open, with 14 floor sections which suggest that there will be no corner pillars.

The Allegiant Stadium has a roof but there are no center screens, with the only screens on the end zone corners. WWE typically hangs four large screens above the ring which also holds the lighting rig.

