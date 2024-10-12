Karl Anderson has unfinished business, Punk vs. McIntyre match caused backstage concern

– Karl Anderson recently took to his Instagram Story, recalling the faction’s memorable confrontation with The Judgment Day from two years ago and shared a brief yet intriguing four-word message: “So much unfinished business.”

– Backstage and at ringside during the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell match, there was panic over how severe McIntyre’s wound was. He was bleeding heavily, and it wouldn’t stop.

Initially, they considered having a doctor enter the cage to control the bleeding, but ultimately decided against it since it was a Hell in a Cell match.

They wanted to wipe the blood off him with a towel. McIntyre basically took control and said that if he felt woozy he would give them the word and they would go right to the finish.

While he took a hard shot, he showed no signs of a concussion, they proceeded as planned with no issues and he was very aware of what was going on and in control at all times.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

