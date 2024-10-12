Kamille posts about her upcoming film

Kamille posted the following via Twitter about an upcoming film:

Our film is finally coming to life! The world premiere of “Queen of the Ring” is Oct 19th at the @nbff . I can’t wait to see Mildred’s story come to the big screen!

I was honored to play her #1 rival, June Byers, and lend some real wrestling inside knowledge and perspective to in-ring aspects of the film. As someone who is a part of the industry, and who held the nwa title known as “The Burke” (after Mildred herself) for a historic 813-days, I was thrilled to see her story being told with integrity and grit.

In a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the country, a small town single mother embraces the danger to change culture as she dominates America’s most masculine sport to become the first million dollar female athlete in history.

Based on the book of the same name and the true story of Mildred Burke.

