Bryan Danielson on his future

Bryan Danielson says he does not know if he will wrestle again after he loses the AEW World Championship and retires from Full Time schedules:

“The idea is, whenever I lose this title, whether it’s some time down the road or against Jon Moxley, that would be it for me as a full-time wrestler. The reality is, right now, I need neck surgery. That’s coming sooner rather than later. There’s going to become a point where this is untenable for me. After the neck surgery, we’ll see where we’re at.

Will I ever wrestle again once I lose the title? I don’t know. My heart says yes because I love wrestling, but I put my body through a lot to get to the success I have. At some point, you have to know when to hold em and know when to fold em,” he said with a laugh while speaking to Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 Seattle

