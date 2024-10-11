WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour blue brand WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program is the return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as well as an update on Kevin Owens’ attack of Cody Rhodes from WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In-ring action advertised for the episode in Greenville, South Carolina includes LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship, as well as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 11, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/11/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started and then Michael Cole welcomes us inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. He runs down the two title matches scheduled for tonight’s show and introduces a video package recapping the action in the main event of WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Jimmy Uso Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, the theme for Jimmy Uso hits and the crowd explodes as he makes his WWE television return following his surprise return in the WWE Bad Blood 2024 main event. Uso vs. Solo Sikoa is announced for later tonight.

Uso talks briefly about how it feels good to be back and says he’s been waiting to say this. He then says “Welcome to Friday Night SmackDown.” He mentions being on the shelf because of his brother, Solo. He says he and his crew didn’t take him out face-to-face, however.

“The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns Joins Jimmy Uso

Uso says he plans on doing what he’s done his whole life to Solo, and that’s kick his ass. As he continues talking, the theme for “The Original Tribal Chief” hits and out comes Roman Reigns to a big crowd reaction. Reigns has everyone join him in acknowledging “Big Jim.”

Reigns also brings up how he isn’t the one who lays things out. He’s not The Wise Man. He’s The Tribal Chief. He says he called his shots and delivered and they had it all. They had everyone fearing them and all the championships and money you could want.

He takes a breath and says he doesn’t like where we’re at right now. He doesn’t like being out of position and out of control. He says he’s the greatest of all-time and he meant it. When they step into these arenas, he wants ya’ll to know, the G.O.A.T.’s are here. When they put the 1s up, he wants us to know that they are the 1s.

Uso chimes in, “Yah, but we’re not though.” Fans chant “Yes you are! Yes you are!” Uso says “How?!” He says he stands in this ring and sees a Chief without a Tribe. He says he came back at Bad Blood because Reigns needed him. He needed help. He tells Reigns they need help. Fans chant “YEET!”

He says he knows one person that they can get some help from. Reigns looks around at the crowd wildly chanting “YEET! YEET!” Reigns says, “No YEET!” Uso says right now he’s the only one in the family who acknowledges him. He walks off and Reigns looks lost in thought. We head to another commercial break.

WWE United States Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

When the show returns from the break, we see a recap package of legends at WWE Bad Blood 2024 and then return inside the arena, where Carmelo Hayes’ theme hits. Out he comes for our first of two title matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

After he settles in the ring, the radio screech hits and “The Mega Star” arrives. LA Knight head to the ring for his scheduled defense of the WWE United States Championship. The crowd is into Knight big in Greenville.

After highlights are shown from AJ Styles-Hayes from last week, which included Knight hitting a BFT on Hayes, the bell sounds and Knight-Hayes gets underway.

