Update TNA Bound for Glory PPV Card

– Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry – TNA World title match

– PCO (c) vs. Matt Cardona – Monster’s Ball match for the TNA Digital Media Championship and International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

– Mike Santana vs. Moose

– The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) (c) (with Alisha Edwards) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) – Three-way Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich – TNA Knockouts World Championship

.@JordynneGrace will defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against @mashaslamovich at #TNABoundForGlory on Oct 26, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/rN8WhnpjZm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2024

TNA Bound for Glory takes place 10/26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

