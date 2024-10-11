Update TNA Bound for Glory PPV Card

Oct 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry – TNA World title match

– PCO (c) vs. Matt Cardona – Monster’s Ball match for the TNA Digital Media Championship and International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

– Mike Santana vs. Moose

– The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) (c) (with Alisha Edwards) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) – Three-way Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich – TNA Knockouts World Championship

TNA Bound for Glory takes place 10/26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christina Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal