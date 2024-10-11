Toni Storm’s CMLL match postponed

CMLL has announced that tomorrow’s “Timeless” Toni Storm vs La Catalina match has been postponed, due to Toni not being able to make it to Mexico after Hurricane Milton travel issues.

It was said Toni Storm tried her best with multiple delayed/cancelled flights but reaching in time wasn’t possible.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

Estimada afición del CMLL: Queremos informarles que debido a las severas afectaciones provocadas por el Huracán Milton, el duelo entre Toni Storm y La Catalina será pospuesto. pic.twitter.com/mzhY9KtoyC — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 10, 2024

