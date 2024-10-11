Quick WWE Smackdown Preview

WWE SmackDown confirmed matches – October 11, 2024:

– Roman Reigns is all set to make his Smackdown appearance

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

– WWE to address Kevin Owens attack on Cody Rhodes

– LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes – United States Championship

Greenville gets to watch me embarrass @Carmelo_WWE up close and personal. No better way to spend a Friday night in my opinion…YEAH pic.twitter.com/lTaAkux9OT — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) October 11, 2024

