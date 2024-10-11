Quick WWE Smackdown Preview

Oct 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE SmackDown confirmed matches – October 11, 2024:

– Roman Reigns is all set to make his Smackdown appearance

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

– WWE to address Kevin Owens attack on Cody Rhodes

– LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes – United States Championship

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christina Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal