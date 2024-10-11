Quick WWE Smackdown Preview
WWE SmackDown confirmed matches – October 11, 2024:
– Roman Reigns is all set to make his Smackdown appearance
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
– WWE to address Kevin Owens attack on Cody Rhodes
– LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes – United States Championship
Greenville gets to watch me embarrass @Carmelo_WWE up close and personal.
No better way to spend a Friday night in my opinion…YEAH pic.twitter.com/lTaAkux9OT
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) October 11, 2024
@RealNickAldis has some MASSIVE news regarding tomorrow's #SmackDown including TWO huge title matches AND the return of @WWERomanReigns!
Greenville, SC
️ https://t.co/cACkeVUzFl pic.twitter.com/bposAih37X
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2024