CM Punk and The Rock updates

– It has previously been reported that CM Punk isn’t scheduled to appear at Crown Jewel however this doesn’t seem to be the case regarding Survivor Series: WarGames. According to WrestleVotes on ‘WrestleVotes Radio’ as part of their Backstage Pass, CM Punk is slated to appear during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event next month.

– As of right now, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While that could change, one source said about a potential Rock vs. Reigns vs. Rhodes match: ‘He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.’

Another person who would be intricately involved in the top of the card program said that they had no idea about anything.

