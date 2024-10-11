AEW talent attend NFL game last night, WWE’s plans for Japan
– According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass, WWE’s international expansion may soon include Japan. Following the success of their recent tour in Japan and with a significant number of Japanese talents on the roster, there’s growing internal support for bringing a major PLE to the country. WWE has capitalized on lucrative site fees from countries hosting these events, which provide a substantial boost to the local economy. Japan, with its rich wrestling history and passionate fanbase, seems to be a prime candidate for hosting an event like Elimination Chamber in the near future.
– AEW posted:
Seattle’s own @DarbyAllin and @RefAubrey representing #AEW at the @Seahawks game tonight, ahead of #AEWWrestleDream THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV from the @TacomaDome! pic.twitter.com/QMLGOrzxqa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2024