AEW talent attend NFL game last night, WWE’s plans for Japan

– According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass, WWE’s international expansion may soon include Japan. Following the success of their recent tour in Japan and with a significant number of Japanese talents on the roster, there’s growing internal support for bringing a major PLE to the country. WWE has capitalized on lucrative site fees from countries hosting these events, which provide a substantial boost to the local economy. Japan, with its rich wrestling history and passionate fanbase, seems to be a prime candidate for hosting an event like Elimination Chamber in the near future.

– AEW posted:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

