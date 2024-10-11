10/11/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Excalibur, Jeff Jarrett, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Spokane, Washington.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Cassidy and Bennett start the match with a lock up. Bennett backs Cassidy into the ropes, but they have a clean break. They lock up again, and the Bennett drops Cassidy with a shoulder tackle. Bennett goes for a quick cover, but Cassidy kicks out and goes for one of his own. Bennett kicks out, but Cassidy takes him down and gets another quick one count. Bennett tries to trip Cassidy, but Cassidy dodges and delivers a few kicks to the chest. Cassidy applies a side-headlock, but Taven tags in. Cassidy causes Taven to clothesline Bennett, and then tags in O’Reilly. Cassidy and O’Reilly double-team Taven, and then do the same to Bennett. Taven comes back with a dropkick to O’Reilly and tags Bennett back in. Bennett delivers shots and chops in the corner, and then stomps O’Reilly down. Taven tags back in and delivers shots to O’Reilly in the corner. Taven slams O’Reilly and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two.

Bennett tags back in, but O’Reilly kicks him in the face and sends Taven to the floor. Cassidy slams Bennett’s face into the turnbuckles, and then does the same to Taven. Cassidy goes for a diving cross-body, but Bennett and Taven catch him. O’Reilly makes the save, and Cassidy drops Bennett with a DDT. O’Reilly delivers shots to Bennett in the ring as Cassidy sends Taven into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. O’Reilly goes for an arm-bar, but Bennett gets to the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy and Bennett take each other down in the ring. O’Reilly and Taven tag in, and Taven takes advantage with kicks to both of them. Taven drops Cassidy with a DDT, but O’Reilly comes back with a knee strike. Taven drops him with a swinging neck-breaker, and then connects with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Taven drops O’Reilly with a right hand, but Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire. O’Reilly and Cassidy double-team Taven, but Bennett comes back with a right hand to O’Reilly and a piledriver to Cassidy. Bennett delivers a Manhattan Drop and a spine-buster to O’Reilly and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Bennett delivers chops to O’Reilly and goes for a catapult, but O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike to Taven. O’Reilly catapults Bennett into Cassidy, who delivers the Beach Break.

Taven drops Cassidy with a knee strike, but O’Reilly takes him down and follows with a kick. O’Reilly locks Bennett in a guillotine choke, and then Cassidy drops Taven with the Orange Punch as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: The Conglomeration

-After the match, all four guys shake hands.

Renee Paquette is backstage, and she introduces Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone says Renee needs to do a better job at introducing her, but then tells her to just stick to questions. Renee asks Mone about her match against Emi Sakura on Dynamite, and Mone says she is still in pain from Wednesday. Mone says she has to hop on a jet and handle business, but Kamille is going to stay and keep an eye on Kris Statlanders.

The Acclaimed make their way out for their match, but MxM Collection attack them from behind. MxM beat them down on the stage and then Mansoor says you see what happens when Billy Gunn isn’t around to protect them. Mansoor says no one thought they were capable of this, and they never wanted to take it this far. Mansoor says The Acclaimed took their moment away from them, so now they are going to take something from The Acclaimed tomorrow night at WrestleDream.

A vignette for Kris Statlander airs. She says that somewhere along the way, everything went wrong for her. Statlander says her best friend became obsessed with Mone, and then Stokely Hathaway took advantage of her. Statlander says she is now Born Again Kristen, and she is the biggest and baddest woman in AEW.

Renee is backstage with Cassidy, O’Reilly, and Rocky Romero. Romero says he is pissed because The Learning Tree called him a lackey on Wednesday. Romero says he will prove to Bryan Keith that he is no lackey, and then O’Reilly asks what the word of the day is. Romero says the word of the day is that they stay backstage while he goes to handle business.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Kris Statlander vs. Amira

Statlander delivers a back uppercut in the corner, and follows with a boot to the face. Statlander delivers a delayed vertical suplex, but Amira comes back with forearm shots. Amira runs the ropes and goes for a hurricanrana, but Statlander holds on and delivers Friday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Kamille is shown watching the monitor backstage.

Renee interviews Chris Jericho backstage. Jericho says his legacy is personal to him, and he has done and seen it all in his career. Jericho says he always reinvents himself and evolves, and it is now time for the Nueve. Jericho says the word of the day is humbled, and it is time that Mark Briscoe gets humbled. Jericho says if he made things too personal, that’s too bad. Jericho says he gets in people’s heads, and he will become a two-time ROH World Champion tomorrow at WrestleDream.

Roderick Strong joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 3 – Singles Match

The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

They lock up a few times, but neither man gains the advantage. Butcher gets Mortos into the corner, but they have a clean break. They lock up again, and Mortos backs Butcher into the corner this time. Mortos delivers a shot, but Butcher comes back with a wrist-lock. Mortos runs the ropes and applies a side-headlock, but Butcher sends him off the ropes. They go for shoulder tackles, and then Mortos kicks Butcher in the midsection and takes him down. Butcher comes back with a kick to the head, and then follows with a clothesline for a two count. Butcher delivers a right hand and kicks Mortos in the head. Mortos backs away and charges, but Butcher ducks under and Mortos falls to the floor. Butcher follows him out and clubs him in the back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher connects with a back elbow, but Mortos comes back with a headbutt. Both guys drop each other with clotheslines, and then Mortos slams Butcher down. Mortos goes for a splash from the top, but Butcher dodges him and delivers a back-breaker. Butcher follows with a Jackhammer and goes for the cover, but Mortos kicks out at two. Mortos comes back with a slam, and then delivers a spinning diving headbutt for the pin fall.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

-After the match, Jake Roberts is shown watching on the monitor.

Renee interviews Harley Cameron backstage. Cameron says Saraya is once again incapacitated. Cameron says this is Anna Jay’s fault because she didn’t even show up. Cameron says Jay was probably at home watching her Stardom tapes, and now Saraya is pissed. Cameron says she is going to kick Jay’s ass.

—

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Lance Archer vs. Matt Brannigan

Brannigan tries to square up, but Archer goes for a chokeslam. Brannigan escapes and causes Archer to go chest-first into the corner. Brannigan delivers a few chops and goes for a chokeslam, but Archer drops him with a clothesline. Archer delivers a back-body drop and delivers back elbows in the corner. Archer overhead throws Brannigan into the corner and follows with a chop. Archer puts Brannigan up top, delivers a right hand, and then slams Brannigan with the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

Jake Roberts is backstage with Rush, Dralistico, and Mortos. Roberts says he has wrestled all over the world and doesn’t care about the rules. Roberts says the question that should be on everyone’s mind is what are they going to do next. Roberts says rules are made to be broken, and then Rush says when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Renee interviews Anna Jay. Jay says she has never been friends with Cameron and Saraya, and then says she takes care of herself. Jay says she is back in AEW and is ready for anyone. Jay says if Cameron wants to kick her ass, her ass kicks back.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Bryan Keith vs. Rocky Romero

Keith attacks Romero as he gets into the ring and beats him down in the corner. Keith chokes Romero with his boot, but Romero comes back with a few shots and a cross-body. Romero delivers more right hands, but they go to the outside. Romero slams Keith into the ring steps, and then takes him down with a hurricanrana. Romero gets Keith back into the ring and goes up top, but Keith rolls out of the ring again. Romero connects with a low dropkick and goes for another hurricanrana, but Keith drops him with an exploder suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Romero kicks Keith in the face a few times. Romero follows with chops and takes Keith to the corner. Romero stomps Keith down and puts both boots in Keith’s face. Romero charges, but Keith dodges. Romero comes back with a back elbow and a spinning DDT for a two count. Keith comes back with an elbow strike, and then delivers a knee strike for a two count. Romero comes off the ropes, but Keith blocks him. Romero delivers an enzuigiri, and then slams Keith down for a two count. Romero goes up top again, but Keith cuts him off. Romero delivers elbow strikes, but Keith comes back with a headbutt. Keith bites Romero’s head, but Romero comes back with a few shots and drops Keith with an avalanche Sliced Bread. Keith rolls to the outside, but Romero takes him down with a dive through the ropes. Romero gets Keith back into the ring, but Big Bill runs down and drops him with a big boot. Bill gets Romero back into the ring, and then Keith delivers a shot in the corner and drops him with Diamond Dust for the pin fall.

Winner: Bryan Keith

-After the match, Cassidy and O’Reilly come to the ring as Bill and Keith bail out. Cassidy and O’Reilly check on Romero and Bill and Keith walk up the ramp as the show comes to a close.

Final card for tomorrow night’s WrestleDream:

-AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

-AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

-ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

-Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

-Adam Page vs. Jay White

-Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Zero Hour:

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

-MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed

-Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron

