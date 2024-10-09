WWE files for new trademarks, possible WrestleMania 41 match

– Though the idea is not finalized, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is on the table for WrestleMania 41.

(via @WrestleVotes Radio Q&A)

– WWE has filed to trademark:

* Mami

* Tiffy Time

* Mami

* Tiffy Time

