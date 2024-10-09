What happened after Dynamite (video), new match announced for AEW WrestleDream
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: After #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday went off the air, #AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson thanks the #SpokaneWashington crowd and sends a message to his #AEWWrestleDream opponent. pic.twitter.com/9EBSY91H45
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
– Hangman Page vs. Jay White is official for WrestleDream
#AEWWrestleDream
This Saturday, 10/12
Tacoma, WA
8pm ET/5pm PT LIVE on PPV
Hangman vs. Jay White!@JayWhiteNZ threw out the challenge to #HangmanAdamPage on #AEWDynamite, and it's OFFICIAL – Hangman vs Jay White THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE from the @TacomaDome! pic.twitter.com/a4bXEak89L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
– Speaking of Jay White…
Happy Birthday @JayWhiteNZ ! pic.twitter.com/2nxHkZuOS0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024