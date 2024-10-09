What happened after Dynamite (video), new match announced for AEW WrestleDream

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE: After #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday went off the air, #AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson thanks the #SpokaneWashington crowd and sends a message to his #AEWWrestleDream opponent. pic.twitter.com/9EBSY91H45 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024

– Hangman Page vs. Jay White is official for WrestleDream

#AEWWrestleDream

This Saturday, 10/12

Tacoma, WA

8pm ET/5pm PT LIVE on PPV

Hangman vs. Jay White!@JayWhiteNZ threw out the challenge to #HangmanAdamPage on #AEWDynamite, and it's OFFICIAL – Hangman vs Jay White THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE from the @TacomaDome! pic.twitter.com/a4bXEak89L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024

– Speaking of Jay White…

