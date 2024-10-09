Stephanie Vaquer makes first in-person appearance on NXT

Stephanie Vaquer made her first in-person appearance on NXT last night, aligning herself with Giulia in their battle against NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Giulia interrupted Perez and Jade during their in-ring segment, with Jade inviting her to the ring. Giulia, who stayed on the entrance ramp, looked back and Vaquer made her way out. The two sprinted to the ring and beat up Perez and Jade.

With the NXT Women’s title left in the ring, Giulia and Vaquer both picked it up from the mat and stared down the champion.

Vaquer will make her in-ring debut next week when she wrestles Wren Sinclair.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

