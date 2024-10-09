NXT reschedules Florida weekend live events due to hurricane as talent stay in St. Louis

The non-televised NXT live events which were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane is making landfall soon in the state of Florida and just like TNA two weeks ago, the shows had to be rescheduled for a later date.

The October 11 live event which was set to take place at the St. Petersburg Armory in St Petersburg has now been postponed to Friday, December 20. The next day’s show on October 12 from the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando is now taking place on Saturday, November 2.

All the talent who participated on last night’s NXT on CW also remained in St. Louis and did not travel to their home base in Florida due to the hurricane. PWInsider.com says that some officials, including Matt Bloom, stayed behind to hang out with them. CM Punk was also at the tapings and traveled with the crew on their bus.

