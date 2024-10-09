Dynamite vs. NXT viewership on Tuesday

Oct 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW Dynamite on Tuesday night averaged 329,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating

– WWE NXT on CW averaged 874,000 viewers; 0.24 P18-49 rating

2 Responses

  1. John says:
    October 9, 2024 at 8:19 pm

    How embarrassing for AEW seriously! Your flagship show down this much by WWE’s third insignificant training program.

  2. John says:
    October 9, 2024 at 8:23 pm

    From the graph that I saw earlier, daniel garcia had a segment and nearly 160 thousand viewers dropped! What are you thinking Tony?! Why would you even put this guy on tv or even sign him?? What a fool

