Dynamite vs. NXT viewership on Tuesday
– AEW Dynamite on Tuesday night averaged 329,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating
Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite
Special Start Time
9pm ET/8pm CT
TONIGHT
4-Way Match
Anything Goes@jmehytr vs @willowwrestles vs @Saraya vs @NylaRoseBeast
Winner Fights @MariahMayx for the Women's World Title Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream
Don't miss Tuesday Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/xVIcTe3Ziv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024
– WWE NXT on CW averaged 874,000 viewers; 0.24 P18-49 rating
Can't wait for this. @RandyOrton goes one-on-one with @WWEJeVonEvans TONIGHT on #WWENXT from St. Louis!
8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/uph2pTbnbH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2024
Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
How embarrassing for AEW seriously! Your flagship show down this much by WWE’s third insignificant training program.
From the graph that I saw earlier, daniel garcia had a segment and nearly 160 thousand viewers dropped! What are you thinking Tony?! Why would you even put this guy on tv or even sign him?? What a fool