Booker T on Triple H’s post-show answer to WWE diversity

Booker T comments on Triple H’s Post-Show answer to WWE diversity:

On the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast w/ Brad Gilmore, Booker T addressed the historical bias against black wrestlers and some storylines he’s been involved in over the years.

Booker T on bias in the wrestling business, relating to what Triple H said in regards to WWE’s diversity:

“Has there been bias in the wrestling business, in the wrestling company before? Yes, there has. … But do I think it’s race-related or anything like that, or someone being belittled on purpose? I don’t.”

Booker T pointed out that wrestling has had more white wrestlers than black wrestlers, and that storylines should determine who gets used on shows. Booker T goes on to compare the wrestling business to a “merry-go-round” and goes on to say he doesn’t think Triple H has any racial bias when it comes to booking.

Booker T concludes with this statement on racial bias:

“I don’t think it’s a black and white thing, I don’t think it’s a race thing at this stage of the game. I think if you’re talented enough, if you’re good, cream is gonna rise to the top every time.”

Source: Hall Of Fame Podcast

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

