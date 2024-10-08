Video: Triple H and Shawn Michaels have a special message for tonight’s NXT
@ShawnMichaels and @TripleH have an important message regarding #WWENXT on @TheCW.
on tap for tonight:
• Randy Orton vs Je’Von Evans
• Oba Femi vs Tony D’Angelo (NXT North American Title)
• New NXT Champion Trick Williams appears
• Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade appear
• Jey Uso appears
• Fraxiom vs Theory/Waller (NXT Tag Titles)
• Jade, Bianca and Kelani vs Fatal Influence
• Sexyy Red performs live
