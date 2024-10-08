Video: Triple H and Shawn Michaels have a special message for tonight’s NXT

– WWE posted:

on tap for tonight:

• Randy Orton vs Je’Von Evans

• Oba Femi vs Tony D’Angelo (NXT North American Title)

• New NXT Champion Trick Williams appears

• Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade appear

• Jey Uso appears

• Fraxiom vs Theory/Waller (NXT Tag Titles)

• Jade, Bianca and Kelani vs Fatal Influence

• Sexyy Red performs live

"I am inevitable."@Obaofwwe defends the #WWENXT North American Championship TONIGHT at 8/7c against @TonyDangeloWWE on The CW! Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/cwYhSzuSfg — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 8, 2024

