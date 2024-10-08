Live coverage of the 10/8/24 episode of WWE NXT

NXT kicks off with Trick Williams celebrating becoming a 2 Time NXT Champion

Wes Lee appears in the crowd and says that he also had a big night last week with his win over Zachary Wentz, and is now setting his sights on the NXT Championship

Main Event Jey Uso interrupts and congratulates Trick on his win last week

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Kelani Jordan beat The Fatal Influence

Randy Orton to Nathan Frazer and Axiom on NXT:

“There’s nothing wrong with being a hot head. In fact, sometimes, we all need to find our dark place, if you know what I mean.”

Someone just knocked on the door to interrupt Giulia’s interview on NXT as she was about to address Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

“Hello my old friend…”

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez make her way to the ring to gloat about retaining her title. She brings out Cora Jade who says she wants to make everyone pay for forgetting about her.

She and Roxy say their friendship is rekindled. They’re interrupted by Giulia and… Stephanie Vaquer!

They brawl with Cora & Roxy, clear the ring then both reach for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Oba Femi to become the new NXT North American Champion

Nikkita Lyons is back on NXT and looks to have set up a match against Lola Vice.

It was announced that Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson will challenge Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this Friday on SmackDown.

Oh this is gonna be good! Looks like @lashlegendwwe & @JakaraWWE may get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WSp7XdGER2 — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024

Axiom & Nathan Frazer beat Austin Theory & Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Sexxy Red does a performance, but Ethan Page interrupts

Ethan says he will not leave the ring until he gets a rematch for the NXT Title

Je’Von Evans interrupts and takes him out

