Claudio Castagnoli and Toni Storm notes

– Claudio Castagnoli says he’s at peace if he never wins the AEW World Championship:

“Everybody should aspire to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I think I may have realized as I’m getting older, that that single-minded focus can actually be a big detriment to me. Not everybody is the main character. Not everybody can be the hero of the story. So to me, it is how can I make the most impact?

Every single match I wanna be proud of and I feel I owe that to the people who follow my career, and I owe that to every single person tuning in for the first time or for the 100th time. When I’m in the ring, they just know they’re getting the best consistently.”

(Source: SI)

– Official match graphic for “Timeless” Toni Storm vs La Catalina this Friday in CMLL.

Arena México

️ Viernes 11 de Octubre '24

8:30 p.m. ️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/8UIbagAdYh Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para la membresía “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/wNWdydh9PB#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/jmrLedKHuK — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 7, 2024

