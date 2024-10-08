Claudio Castagnoli and Toni Storm notes

Claudio Castagnoli says he’s at peace if he never wins the AEW World Championship:

“Everybody should aspire to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I think I may have realized as I’m getting older, that that single-minded focus can actually be a big detriment to me. Not everybody is the main character. Not everybody can be the hero of the story. So to me, it is how can I make the most impact?

Every single match I wanna be proud of and I feel I owe that to the people who follow my career, and I owe that to every single person tuning in for the first time or for the 100th time. When I’m in the ring, they just know they’re getting the best consistently.”

– Official match graphic for “Timeless” Toni Storm vs La Catalina this Friday in CMLL.

