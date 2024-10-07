WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook, the return of Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, the fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024 and more.

Below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 7, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 10/7/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started like always, and then we shoot inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. We see some arrival shots of various Superstars and then we get things started.

Sexxy Red Kicks Off The Show

Ahead of her scheduled WWE NXT appearance tomorrow night on The CW, Sexxy Red is introduced in the ring to kick off this week’s post-Bad Blood episode of the show. She welcomes us and then a video package airs showing the highlights from Saturday’s premium live event.

CM Punk & Seth Rollins Get Things Started

Once the video package wraps up, CM Punk is introduced and “The Best in the World” makes his way out looking truly beaten up. He is limping and is wrapped up. He stops at the top of the stage and says he learned a lot about himself after surviving Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood.

He talks like he’s going away for a while and ends by saying he’s not sure when he’s going to see us again. As he goes to turn around and walk off, the theme for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins hits. Out comes Rollins past Punk, who is glaring at him. Rollins essentially ignores Punk and heads to the ring all pumped up.

Rollins then starts off on the mic by saying after all he went through on Saturday, from all of us at WWE, “get well soon!” He says because the sooner he gets better and returns, he can kick his ass. He then turns to the crowd and welcomes us to “Monday Night Rollins.”

Rollins then shifts gears and talks about returning after being out for a couple of months. He says things have gotten crazy in his absence and mentions some things like The Rock returning, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up and Kevin Owens punching Cody, the latter of which he claimed he’s “not supposed to talk about.” He tells Bronson Reed he can name the time and place, but this time he’ll see him coming.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

“Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods

The theme song for “Main Event” Jey Uso hits and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion to a huge ovation from the St. Louis crowd. He settles in the ring and exchanges a stare with Rollins, who looks none-too-pleased to see him. Rollins simply walks off and Uso finishes his entrance as we head to a commercial break.

When we return, The New Day theme hits and out comes Uso’s opponent, Xavier Woods, accompanied by Kofi Kingston. He settles in the ring as the commentators talk about his change in personality in recent weeks. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

