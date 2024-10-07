Video: Ethan Page appears on Raw

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page is on Raw, complaining to both NXT GM Ava and Raw GM Adam Pearce about CM Punk’s job as special guest referee when he lost the NXT Title to Trick Williams last week.

Adam Pearce chats with NXT General Manager, Ava, backstage. They are interrupted by Ethan Page who asks Adam Pearce to make thinks right between him and CM Punk Ethan Page main roster bound?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/huqvDxaInw — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 8, 2024

