Video: Ethan Page appears on Raw

Oct 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page is on Raw, complaining to both NXT GM Ava and Raw GM Adam Pearce about CM Punk’s job as special guest referee when he lost the NXT Title to Trick Williams last week.

