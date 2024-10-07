Update on Powerhouse Hobbs, title match added to WrestleDream PPV card

Oct 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful Select reports “Powerhouse” Hobbs is officially medically cleared from AEW.

– The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship added to AEW WrestleDream…

