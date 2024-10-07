Update on Powerhouse Hobbs, title match added to WrestleDream PPV card
– Fightful Select reports “Powerhouse” Hobbs is officially medically cleared from AEW.
– The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship added to AEW WrestleDream…
#AEWWrestleDream
LIVE on PPV Saturday, October 12
Tacoma, WA#AEW World Tag Team Championship
Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
Following their victory on #AEWCollision, #PrivateParty's @zaykassidy & @marq_quen will challenge the Champs the @youngbucks for the Tag Team Titles!
