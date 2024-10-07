Two sets of Raw tapings to be held tonight due to European tour next week

While Raw is back to two hours tonight, fans attending the show at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will have to sit through back-to-back Raw tapings.

There will not be a live Raw next week on October 14 as the four-day European tour kicks off on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales. All four shows will be combined rosters and there is a house show next Monday live from Liverpool.

Instead of holding Raw overseas, WWE will do something that they have not done in a long time, and that is tape two episodes of Raw in one night. Usually, Smackdown is the one taped since it’s easier with two hours, but with Raw back to two hours from tonight, doing two sets of tapings is completely doable.

