Punk vs. McIntyre producer revealed, former WWE superstar returns to the ring, Smackdown Viewership
– Abyss was the producer behind the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre HIAC Match at Bad Blood.
– Nhooph Al-Areebi (FKA WWE Aliyah) made her return to the ring last night at Destiny Wrestling in Canada. She won the 2nd ever Santino Cup.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 7, 2024
This was her first match since September 2022.
– Friday’s Smackdown averaged 1,518,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.47.
