Punk vs. McIntyre producer revealed, former WWE superstar returns to the ring, Smackdown Viewership

– Abyss was the producer behind the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre HIAC Match at Bad Blood.

– Nhooph Al-Areebi (FKA WWE Aliyah) made her return to the ring last night at Destiny Wrestling in Canada. She won the 2nd ever Santino Cup.

This was her first match since September 2022.

– Friday’s Smackdown averaged 1,518,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.47.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

