Braun Strowman confirms major injury, Brandi Rhodes tweets during Bad Blood

– Braun Strowman said he tore his groin two minutes into his match with Bronson Reed.

In a post via Instagram, Strowman confirmed the report…

“After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up. This is where we’re at!! Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters.”

– Brandi Rhodes is all about the Original Tribal Chief…

