Big plans for Raw’s debut on Netflix, Rampage’s viewership, Bischoff says Mercedes was a “financial miscalculation”

– Eric Bischoff says Mercedes Moné, “one of the biggest financial miscalculations in professional wrestling history”

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff talked about how the stars Tony Khan brought in, including Mercedes Moné, haven’t been enough to elevate the company.

“I mean, I think Mercedes has got to be one of the biggest financial miscalculations, in terms of talent deals, in the history of professional wrestling. The numbers have crashed since she showed up. Her stock has gone so far down, and she was a big sign. That potentially could have been a big deal, and it was the opposite. So I don’t know what Tony’s gonna do. He got his deal. Let’s see. I hope for the best.”

– The 10/4 episode of AEW Rampage averaged 216,000 viewers; 0.07 P18-49 rating

– According to a longtime WWE employee, the first WW ERaw on Netflix (January 6, 2025) is “likely going to be one of the biggest episodes of Raw in history, from the standpoint of buzz.”

The show was being talked about as being of the quality of a WWE PLE.

source: Fightful Select

