WWE Legends appear at Bad Blood, Goldberg gets involved with Gunther

Several WWE Legends and Hall of Famers appeared at the Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta last night.

Bill Goldberg and his son Cage, Jacqueline, Lilian Garcia, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, X-Pac, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Mickie James, and Scott Steiner all were shown on camera and acknowledged. Other celebrities shown included Quavo, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, and Killer Mike.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg even had an in-ring segment after Gunther called him out. After the Crown Jewel announcement, Gunther came to the ring and mentioned Goldberg, who was sitting ringside for the show. Gunther said that the comment he made to Bret Hart last time around that Goldberg was his childhood hero was simply a lie and no one could be impressed by a one-trick pony like Goldberg.

Gunther then addressed Cage and told him he hopes Goldberg is a better father than he was a wrestler, a comment which did not sit down well with Goldberg.

Goldberg jumped the security barricade but security and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce kept him away. Gunther told him that he got “three minutes” for him and then Sami Zayn then ran down to attack the World Heavyweight champion and eventually he bailed out.

In the ring, Triple H raised Goldberg’s hand and he told Gunther, “You’re next, boy!”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

