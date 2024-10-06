The Rock issues statement following surprise Bad Blood appearance

At the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance on the stage as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were in the ring. After the show went off the air, Rock published a video to social media and stated the following…

“What is the final boss thinking? Well, here’s what the final boss is thinking right now. Is the final boss pissed? How are you doing? Is the final boss pissed? Is the final boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well, the final boss says this. The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. The final boss is feeling a lot of things And you know why? Because there’s been a bunch of bullshit that’s been going on in the past six months!”

“But here’s the thing. What just happened out there, Bad Blood? Man, that was heat. Man, that was fire. Man, that was hell. But what’s happening right here, this is heaven because it’s heaven every time the final boss, his music hits. There’s one of the Rock’s heroes right there [Dusty Rhodes on production truck]. Hard times. I love you. I hate your son.”

“Every time The Rock comes back to the WWE universe, the Versace comes on, the glasses come on, the people’s champ title bestowed upon The Rock by Muhammad Ali’s wife herself. And The Rock becomes the final boss. But what just happened tonight, you felt the electricity. You felt the fire. That place was going crazy the night before The Rock came out. The final boss music hit. The world will never be the same again. Because right now, Rhe Rock is feeling good. Right now, everybody at home who just witnessed the final boss come out is feeling good. The final boss is feeling it.”

