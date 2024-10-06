Notes from Damian Priest’s press conference
Damian Priest is up at the Bad Blood Press Conference…
– Damian says he’s not done with Judgment Day and still wants to be World Champion again, we’ll see soon.
– He didn’t expect Raquel’s return but feels bad for them for what Rhea will do.
– He believes he’s next at a shot for the World Championship. He’s been watching.
– He’ll go for the title once he’s done with Judgment Day.
– He’ll be on his own, he doesn’t think he’ll start a new faction.
– He jokes he doesn’t need to be in the Royal Rumble if he’s Champion. Mentioned that he’s not an Intercontinental Champion yet.
"Rhea Ripley's gonna RIP them apart…" pic.twitter.com/9fbHfkEDtH
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024