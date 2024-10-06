Jimmy Uso returns at Bad Blood following six-month absence

After six months out, Jimmy Uso returned at Bad Blood and helped the team of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeat The Bloodline in the main event of the show.

Towards the end of the match a hooded figure with a face covering appeared at ringside with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa not realizing he was behind them. Sikoa did notice him and when he pointed at him, the WWE Tag Team champions got super kicked in the face.

At that point, it was clear who the mystery man was and when he removed the hoodie and mask, the fans exploded. That was enough of a distraction for Sikoa, as he got speared by Reigns and went down for the count.

After the match, Reigns and Uso hugged and following a short stare down with Cody, the two left together. The Bloodline did attack Cody when he was in the ring alone and then Jimmy pushed for Reigns to return and help out, which they did.

Jimmy was last seen at the post-WrestleMania Smackdown in April when he was taken out by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga.

