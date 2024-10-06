DDP thanks Triple H, TKO leadership, and WWE for “changing the atmosphere”

In a post on social media, Diamond Dallas Page thanked Triple H and the new TKO leadership for making him feel welcome at Bad Blood.

“With him at the helm of creative, along with the new owners of @TKOGrp, I personally had one of my favorite times at a #WWE event,” DDP wrote. “Knowing my HOF career was made in WCW, regardless of how many close friends I had there at WWE, I never felt totally welcomed.”

He said that last night in Atlanta it was different, and when he got home, he signed his WWE Legends deal that was pending and sent it in.

“It was very laid-back and fun to be around, just hanging out, & having some laughs. The entire WWE crew did a hell of a job,” he continued. “The legends weren’t just seen as guys and girls who used to be wrestlers. Last night we were seen as TRUE legends…superstars from the past that paved the way. Treated with the ultimate respect & kindness from everyone, which I believe is all we’re really looking for.”

DDP thanked WWE for “changing the atmosphere” and thanked his fellow Superstars for taking their time and their kindness.

