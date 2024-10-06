Charlotte: “I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen”

Multiple-time WWE women’s champion Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in December of 2023 and has been recovering from knee surgery. The initial belief was that Charlotte would be out of action for nine months.

While Charlotte’s return date remains unclear, she said the following about her injury during the Forever Young podcast…

“When it first happened, I thought my life was over [laughs]. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, a perfect storm.’ Like, my husband [Andrade] had just come back to the company — or was on his way back, I knew he was going to be debuting soon. From the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen when I do come back.”

“You never like to be sidelined due to an injury, but then again, I’m not sure if I would have ever sidelined myself had it not been for the injury. So it’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s going to make me better in the long run. Because I’ve had the opportunity over these — I think it’s been like nine, eight months now — to go back and see things that I would have done over, what can I do over, look at the landscape of the division, try to figure out where I can add character layers when I come back. And I think the biggest struggle for me mentally is I’ve never not been able to rely on my athleticism. Where I might not be the best on the mic or a certain look, I’ve always been so proud of how physical I am. And not having that feel 100 percent has been an adjustment for me. Where before I know the girls respected me for being tough and, you know, not being injured. And when this happened I was like, ‘[gasps] I can be injured.’ So it really — it’s been a mixed blessing. For me, it feels very vulnerable, but I know that in the long run it’s going to be better for me.”

