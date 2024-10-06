10/5/24 AEW Collision Results

– Darby Allin defeated Johnny TV

Darby asks who will accept his Open Challenge for WrestleDream. Brody King comes out and takes out Darby and says he does

– The Outrunners defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

– Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora

– Hook calls for the person who attacked Taz to reveal their identity on next week’s Dynamite

– Orange Cassidy & Kyle O Reilly defeated The Premier Athletes

– Hologram defeated Nick Wayne, Action Andretti, & Komander in a Fatal 4 Way Match

– Kris Statlander defeated Zoey Lynn. Moné was out to cut a promo about how no one is going to disrespect The C.E.O. of the women’s division. She then sent Kamille to the ring, where she took out Statlander.

– Don Callis meets with Lance Archer and asks if Jake The Snake Roberts is still his Manager

– Private Party beat Top Flight & The House of Black in a Triple Threat Match to earn an AEW Tag Team Title Match against Matthew & Nicolas Jackson at WrestleDream

