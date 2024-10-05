WWE presents Bad Blood tonight

* WWE Bad Blood 2024: Match Card, How to Watch, Start Time, and More!

* Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

* Where to Watch:

United States: Peacock Streaming Service

India: Sony Liv

Rest of the World: WWE Network

* Date & Start Time:

October 5, 2024: 6 PM EST (United States)

October 5, 2024: 11 PM BST (United Kingdom & Nigeria)

October 6, 2024: 8:00 AM ACT (Australia)

October 6, 2024: 3:30 AM IST (India)

* Match Card:

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match

– Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship (Dominik Mysterio

suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship

* Kick-Off will start 30 minutes prior to the main show!

* Join us tonight for Live Bad Blood coverage!

