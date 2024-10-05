WWE presents Bad Blood tonight
* WWE Bad Blood 2024: Match Card, How to Watch, Start Time, and More!
* Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
* Where to Watch:
United States: Peacock Streaming Service
India: Sony Liv
Rest of the World: WWE Network
* Date & Start Time:
October 5, 2024: 6 PM EST (United States)
October 5, 2024: 11 PM BST (United Kingdom & Nigeria)
October 6, 2024: 8:00 AM ACT (Australia)
October 6, 2024: 3:30 AM IST (India)
* Match Card:
– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match
– Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship (Dominik Mysterio
suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)
– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
– Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship
* Kick-Off will start 30 minutes prior to the main show!
* Join us tonight for Live Bad Blood coverage!