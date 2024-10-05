WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down this evening at 6/5c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with a five-match card, hosted by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship with Dominik Mysterio in a Shark Cage, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, as well as Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline.

Featured below are complete WWE Bad Blood results from Saturday, October 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6-10pm EST. on WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE BAD BLOOD RESULTS 10/5/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see a shot of the city of Atlanta, GA. as the WWE Bad Blood 2024 theme by Metro Boomin plays.

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts welcome us to the official “Countdown to WWE Bad Blood 2024” pre-show. The two are at ringside in an empty WWE Studio and they talk about the lineup for tonight’s show.

They then send things over to Peter Rosenberg, who is outside of the show venue at State Farm Arena with a ton of rabid fans ready to enter the building. He sends things to Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley, who check-in with brief updates from backstage in the arena.

A video package airs telling the story leading up to tonight’s Hell In A Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. We then see a video package on Larry the Dog before moving to Jackie Redmond’s sit-down interview with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

From there, we see footage of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley working out in the ring in a gym. We then move to a sit-down interview Cathy Kelley conducted with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. When that wraps up, we return in WWE Studios with Morant and Roberts giving their thoughts on the Jax-Bayley bout.

A history of Hell In A Cell is shown next in a special video package looking at the top five moments in the history of the legendary bout. After some more video packages and nonsense, Big E. and Peter Rosenberg join Jackie Redmond backstage for some more hype.

Samantha Irvin Sings “God Bless America”

They send things back to Morant and Roberts one final time, who wrap up and send things to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., where Michael Cole and Corey Graves are at ringside. Samantha Irvin is in the ring and she performs “God Bless America” to wrap up the pre-show.

Hell In A Cell

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

And we’re starting off with a bang, folks! The mini-movie style cold open video package featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin’ airs to get the premium live event portion of the evening started. We then see Triple H walking backstage and Cole informs us that he has promised a historical announcement for tonight.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 hosts Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi come out and welcome us to the show. They announce Hell in a Cell is getting us started. The HIAC lowers as the ominous music plays. We then hear the sword swipe and Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and he emerges to a ton of boos.

CM Punk makes his grand entrance next and now it’s time for “The Best in the World” and “The Scottish Warrior” to go to hell …in a cell. Our opening match of the evening is now officially off-and-running. Punk and McIntyre exchange blows in the corner. McIntyre unloads on Punk for a second time in the corner, but the Chicago-Made one fights out of the corner with a flurry of strikes. McIntyre looks to break up the combo with a choke.

Punk tries to fight out of it but McIntyre batters him into the opposite corner and takes the first lead of the night! McIntyre with a vicious chop to Punk, then slings him out of the ring. Drew follows Phil outside and stalks him, taking his time. Both Superstars attempt to use the cage, battling in a corner. Both men exchange loud blasts before Punk whips McIntyre into the steel. Punk with a shoulder thrust, dropping Drew.

Punk takes charge, continuously slinging McIntyre into the change. The crowd pops, then erupts as Punk goes under the ring. Punk retrieves a table for another huge pop! Drew recovers while Punk’s distracted shoving the table into the ring and takes control. At one point, Drew steps on Punk’s head–which is on the steel steps. McIntyre goes under the ring and retrieves a metal toolbox, which he dumps out on the apron. A wrench, a chain, and other tools spill out.

McIntyre charges Punk with a wrench but Punk ducks it! Punk with fists to McIntyre’s face before using the wrench to scrape McIntyre’s forehead. The crowd rips off a loud Punk chant. Cole reminds us in 2004, HBK was in a 47-minute Hell in a Cell match then questions if this match will run as long. McIntyre rips the legs off a table in the ring and attempts to use it as a weapon. Punk dodges then uses a drop toehold to send McIntyre throat-first into the table’s edge. Punk uses the ripped-off legs as a weapon to choke McIntyre to a big pop.

Punk continues to maintain control, slamming Drew’s head into the table and popping the crowd big. Drew slips to the outside and Punk follows, stalking his prey around the ringside area. Punk kicks McIntyre in the gut and sets up a GTS, but McIntyre grabs the cell cage to escape. Drew with a Claymore out of nowhere! Punk is down.

