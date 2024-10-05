Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE status, Triple H/Cody Rhodes in Bad Blood video

– Despite the fact that Becky Lynch is no longer under contract with Becky Lynch, WrestleVotes reported via WrestleVotes Radio that Lynch is still listed on WWE’s internal roster. They stated “We’ve been told and we’ve confirmed that Becky Lynch, her name appears on the roster. Still to this day, her name appears on the weekly roster that comes out with the television script each Monday and Friday. Does that mean she has signed a new deal officially? We can’t say that. But what we can say is that she’s still in the mix, she’s still considered part of the team, so to speak. And we’ll see where this goes but we do know that her name is still part of the company.”

– The official cold open for WWE Bad Blood…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

