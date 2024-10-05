No Collision next week due to WrestleDream pay-per-view

There will be no Collision next week as WrestleDream will be held on a Saturday night and AEW opted not to do the show rather than hold it on Friday like last month.

A month ago, Collision was held on Friday, September 6 and went head-to-head with Smackdown on FOX and an NFL game on Peacock, which was not the greatest idea as the show drew just 157,000 viewers, the lowest-ever for the series.

“It’s the final #AEWCollision before #AEWWrestleDream with major implications for the event,” wrote the AEW X account, confirming the news.

Collision, like Dynamite, is part of the new AEW/WBD media rights deal and will keep its Saturday night time slot on TNT in 2025 and beyond.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

