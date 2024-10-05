News and notes from Triple H’s press conference

Triple H is up at the Bad Blood Press Conference…

-Largest Gate in Domestic History for WWE. Largest for any arena show.

– He says Cody couldn’t make it tonight. – Triple H thanks Metro Boomin, he jokes he does actually know him.

– He jokes about doing a Hip-Hop Battle Royal with all the guests that have visited.

– He points out that not every Hell in a Cell Match needs a spot off the top.

– Triple H puts over the Wrestlers on the card

– Triple H jokes Dom will be scared of Kendo Sticks and Piñatas

– Triple H mentions how epic it was for The Rock to appear at the PLE.

– a reporter mentions no black male Wrestlers on the last couple PLEs.

– Triple H doesn’t focus on race but the talent they have.

– He doesn’t keep track of who’ll be one the card, the biggest stories will be on PLE.

– He says Goldberg isn’t too happy with Gunther, he doesn’t say if there will be a match. “Never say Never”

– He mentions it is hard to get everyone involved as they only have so much tv time. “Embarrassment of Riches”

– He doesn’t know how long RAW will be when it’s on Netflix.

– He mentions it’s very different to book a 2-hour show to a 3-hour show. “Just watch and see,”

– “let’s write the best stories and try to cram them into the time slot.”

– The Rock does what he wants when he wants.

– the production has always been slightly different for WWE when asked about Netflix production.

– sounds like it won’t be that different, production-wise, but they will “turn the volume up a lot.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

