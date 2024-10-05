New match set for AEW WrestleDream, Oba Femi reaches a WWE milestone

– New match for AEW WrestleDream …

It’s official, Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Championship.

#AEWWrestleDream

LIVE on PPV Saturday, October 12

Tacoma, WA

TNT Championship

Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

After @boy_myth_legend's attack on Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki, @K_Shibata2022 wants the Scapegoat at Wrestledream; challenge accepted! pic.twitter.com/skEIyinlQ2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2024

– Oba Femi is now the longest reigning NXT North American Champion in WWE history, reaching 270 days with the gold.

He has now surpassed Wes Lee’s 269 day reign from October 2022 to July 2023.

He is only two days away from breaking the combined reigns record, which is currently held by Carmelo Hayes, at 272 recognised days across two reigns.

