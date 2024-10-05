New match set for AEW WrestleDream, Oba Femi reaches a WWE milestone

Oct 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– New match for AEW WrestleDream …

It’s official, Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Championship.

– Oba Femi is now the longest reigning NXT North American Champion in WWE history, reaching 270 days with the gold.

He has now surpassed Wes Lee’s 269 day reign from October 2022 to July 2023.

He is only two days away from breaking the combined reigns record, which is currently held by Carmelo Hayes, at 272 recognised days across two reigns.

