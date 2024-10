Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Announced for next week’s Dynamite …

– Darby Allin & Brody King Face To Face

– Britt Baker vs Willow Nightingale

This Tuesday, 10/8

Spokane, WA

Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS Tuesday TBS Title/NJPW Strong Women's Title@MercedesVarnado vs @EmiSakura_gtmv After a successful Japan tour,

Queen Emi Sakura returns to AEW to challenge Double Champion Mercedes Moné on TBS Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/1rpQyhBzJw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 6, 2024

– Mercedes Mone vs Emi Sakura for the TBS Title & NJPW STRONG Women’s Title

– Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

