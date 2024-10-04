Talent announced for Chris Jericho Cruise 2025

The 2025 Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea sets sail with “Six On The Beach” scheduled for January.

Featuring the 2025 Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournament, the Chris Jericho Cruise will take place from January 31 – February 4, 2025 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

On Thursday, the promotional push for the cruise began, with the following announcement:

The 2025 Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Number One Contender Tournament is set and this ring is gonna rumble!

“Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari, Real1, Elijah and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington will compete for the chance to face Michael Oku in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournament.

Will he hold onto his title?!? Book your cabin today and be there when it all goes down! (Don’t forget, guests who book before November 1 will receive the FIRST EVER ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER JERICHO-SIGNED ITEM onboard!)

Secure your spot on the pool deck now, as limited cabins are still available at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

