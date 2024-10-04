Peacock confirms NXT library rights expiry, Raw episodes to be removed next

After Peacock removed all episodes of the NXT library from its service, Wrestling-Online.com reached out to NBCUniversal for clarification.

A Peacock spokesperson confirmed that Peacock no longer has the library rights of NXT episodes from October 1 onward due to the move of the show to the CW. NXT premium live events will continue to air on Peacock and available on-demand but weekly episodes, including those of the past, are not available anymore.

A CW spokesman also confirmed a few weeks ago that CW will not have the full NXT library and the network will only have episodes of the show which aired on CW on their app.

In addition, all WWE Raw episodes on Peacock will also be removed from the service in January 2025. This is because Raw is moving to Netflix and an expiry clock on these episodes will be shown starting December 2. It’s unclear if all previous episodes of Raw will also port to Netflix in the United States.

Smackdown episodes, including new and the full library of the show, will remain on Peacock due to the company’s agreement with NBCUniversal for the next five years.

Also, all premium live events, including NXT ones, will remain exclusive to Peacock in the United States.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

